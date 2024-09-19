Man and woman brutally attacked in Philadelphia's Chinatown section; 2 suspects wanted

  • Full Story
By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Thursday, September 19, 2024 3:48AM
Man and woman attacked in Philadelphia's Chinatown section; 2 suspects wanted

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are searching for two suspects who brutally attacked a man and woman in Philadelphia's Chinatown section.

It happened around 2:45 p.m. on September 14 on the 1000 block of Arch Street.

Police say a 46-year-old man and a 51-year-old woman were both conducting public ministry when they were punched in the face.

Both victims were hospitalized for broken teeth, a broken nose, and a concussion, according to police

The suspects were last seen fleeing south on North 10th Street.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

