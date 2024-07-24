Police identify another suspect wanted for mass shooting that left 3 dead in West Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police have identified another suspect in the mass shooting early Sunday morning in West Philadelphia that left three people dead.

Amir Jones, 30, remains at large. Police say he was last seen wearing camouflage shorts and a white t-shirt.

Amir Jones

Anyone with information on Jones' whereabouts is asked to call or text Philadelphia police at 215-686-TIPS (8477) or submit an anonymous tip online.

A total of nine people were shot after gunfire erupted around 2 a.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of N. Alden Street.

The first suspect to be charged in this case, 28-year-old Tahir Shoatz, was among those who were wounded. He has been charged with three counts of homicide, five counts of aggravated assault and related charges.

More than 100 people were attending a block party there when a fight and argument escalated to gunshots.

Police say two of the people who were killed were brothers.

The victims have been identified as 33-year-old Akil Jones, 29-year-old Rashie Jones, and 23-year-old Sakayi Robinson.

The 19th Police District held an emergency meeting Tuesday night so both community members and police personnel could discuss the mass shooting.

Their goal was to make sure something like this does not happen again.

"I need the neighbors to be involved and I need them interested in what's going on on their block," said Philadelphia Police Captain Lawrence Nuble.

"We need to start going through our children's things. Because they're bringing it into our homes, I'm telling you," a woman added.

Neighbors packed Vine Memorial Baptist Church on 56th and Girard streets to discuss how they can keep their community safe.

Anti-violence advocate Abdul-Kareem As-Salafi with the Philadelphia Anti-Drug/Anti-Violence Network (PAAN) was in attendance.

He advocated for helping young people who are at risk of turning to violence as their only option.

"A lot of youth don't have, so they go to the other side, whether it be drugs or try to be drill rappers," he noted.

Residents say while that's a good solution to the problem, they also need police to prioritize their needs.

"We still need you guys as law enforcement because you guys sent your whole graduating class to Kensington," one resident said.