Man wounded in deadly West Philadelphia mass shooting is now facing charges

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man who is among those wounded in the weekend mass shooting in West Philadelphia is now facing charges, police announced on Tuesday.

Nine people were shot just after 2 a.m. Sunday during what officials called an illegal block party on North Alden Street in West Philadelphia. Three of those victims did not survive.

Officials say they have "developed evidence to charge one of our shooting victims," Frank Vanore, Deputy Commissioner of Investigations, posted on X.

He is only identified at this time as a 28-year-old man.

He is being charged with three counts of murder and five counts of attempted murder, as well as related offenses.

More than 100 people were attending the block party when a fight and argument escalated to gunshots.

Altogether nine people, between the ages of 23 and 33 were shot, three of them fatally.

Police say two of the fatally shot victims were brothers.

"My condolences to the family, particularly the parent who lost two sons," said Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel. "It was not some individual who came up and just randomly started to shoot down the block and shoot nine people. There is an absolute gun battle that goes on, for, though it seems long, it was a short period of time."

WATCH: Officials give update on deadly West Philadelphia mass shooting

Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker and Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel gave an update Monday on the deadly mass shooting in West Philadelphia.

Investigators said that they have viewed surveillance video that shows the violent shootout.

They've recovered three guns, one was recovered at an area hospital.

District Attorney Larry Krasner also spoke and said his office is ready to provide resources and support to survivors and others harmed by this incident.

"This tragedy reminds us that while gun violence continues to decline in Philly and nationwide, we as elected and community leaders still have much work to do," wrote Krasner in a statement.

Questions were answered and promises made as city officials and authorities vowed their support moving forward.

Action News spoke to one neighbor who believes more could have been done.

"Why didn't they stop it? That's my only question. Why didn't the police stop it?" asked Jermaine Butts about the party. "About 7 p.m. or 8 p.m. it was already going on. It wasn't that big at first, then it got bigger. As the police usually do at 8:30 p.m., they pull up, they blow their horns, tell people to clear the block and open it up. But that never happened."