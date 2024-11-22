Manayunk gym aims to provide source of physical and mental wellness

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- GoalsFit, nestled in Philadelphia's Manayunk neighborhood, has been a community staple for 16 years.

Kasey Manwaring-Loos, who is at the helm, has created an environment that gets people coming back for their fitness fix.

"Kasey has a superpower, she has a lot of them," said Dan Leinhauser, who's been a client at Goals for eight years. "But one of them is she can take old guys like me, and young, very fit people, and somehow everybody gets an incredible workout out of it. No one is made to feel less than the other person."

When COVID-19 hit in 2020, Manwaring-Loos realized the impact her gym had on her clients. It was an outlet for their physical and mental wellness. So, she felt the push. She decided to enroll in a master's program at her alma mater, Saint Joseph's University, to pursue a degree in mental health counseling. Her hope was to provide her clients with more tools in the future.

"I happen to have a client who was in eighth grade, and after six sessions I just saw how good she was feeling," Manwaring-Loos reflected. "I remember one session saying, 'You look so strong.' And she was like, 'I just feel so good.' So, I thought it was the perfect spot to start with because I think it will be so impactful."

So "Generation Move" was born. It's a program launching in the New Year for 7th and 8th graders who may experience anxiety surrounding sports, exercise, and movement.

Manwaring-Loos said it will be a combination of exercise and "chit-chat."

"One week will be called 'Lifting to Feel Empowered,' one week will be 'Moving for a Clearer Mind,' one week will be 'Teamwork Makes Dreamwork.'"

At a time when professional athletes like Eagles tackle Lane Johnson have spoken out about the intersection between sports and mental health, people like Manwaring-Loos are doing the work in our communities.

"When it comes down to it, I want to do this because at least they will leave feeling in a good mood," Manwaring-Loos shared. "Sure, there will always be struggles, sadness, problems, but at least they will find a tool that will put them in a better mood."

Generation Move is set to begin its six-week program on January 15. You can learn more about the various offerings at GoalsFit at goalsfit.com.