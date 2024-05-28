Manny's Deli Stop does traditional Jewish deli favorites with fast casual from friends

WILLOW GROVE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- When brothers Chase and Jeremy Thomas met Rob Woloshin as children at summer camp, they didn't know that one day they would be in business together.

Now, Manny's Deli Stop is the second of two Jewish delis owned by a trio of friends, with a focus on takeout and tech.

The new Willow Grove location is designed for quick meals to-go, and the original location in Holland, Pennsylvania is a more traditional sit-down option.

The Thomas brothers grew up working in their father Stu's deli since they were young, so they are well-versed in deli classics like pastrami and corned beef sandwiches, lox and bagels, and an award-winning matzoh ball soup.

Manny's Deli Stop | Facebook | Instagram

4003 Welsh Road, Willow Grove, PA 19090

215-986-5252