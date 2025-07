Man's body found in Salisbury Twp., Lehigh County field

The body of a 37-year-old man was found in a field in Lehigh County on Friday morning.

The body of a 37-year-old man was found in a field in Lehigh County on Friday morning.

The body of a 37-year-old man was found in a field in Lehigh County on Friday morning.

The body of a 37-year-old man was found in a field in Lehigh County on Friday morning.

SALISBURY TWP., Pa. (WPVI) -- The body of a 37-year-old man was found in a field in Lehigh County on Friday morning.

The discovery was made in the 1400 block of Gaskill Avenue in Salisbury Twp.

Chopper 6 was overhead to find a large police presence.

Police do not yet know the man's identity.

No other information was given as to what led to his death.