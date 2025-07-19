Margate celebrates Lucy The Elephant's 144th birthday

MARGATE, Nj. (WVPI) -- Lucy the Elephant, the oldest roadside attraction in America, is celebrating its 144th birthday this weekend.

"They have a party every year. They celebrate when she got moved from that brick skyrise two blocks down and then she got moved here," said Mia Duval, who works at the attraction.

Organizers in Margate threw a birthday party for the beloved six-story landmark complete with food, rides, and games. And of course, the whole town was invited.

"Margate used to be called South Atlantic City and the person who built here thought oh if I build a giant elephant, people will come here," said Duval.

That's proven true over the decades. The spectacle is one of the most popular roadside attractions in the country, to the delight of those who fight to preserve it.

"Did he ever in his wildest dream think that 144 years later, it would not only still be here, but be a national historic landmark," said Richard Helfant, the executive director of Lucy The Elephant.

One, that drew a crowd despite it raining on her birthday.

"The rain is going to stop; it's a great celebration. Anytime you can celebrate another milestone in the life of Lucy the Elephant, it's great,' said Helfant.

For the families who came, the party was welcome entertainment for the kids, since it certainly was not a beach day.

"No definitely not, but at least this is something for the kids to do and get out of the house," said Amy Marsico from Chester Springs.