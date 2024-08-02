WATCH LIVE

Mariah Carey bringing Christmas Time tour to South Philadelphia in December

By 6abc Digital Staff
Friday, August 2, 2024 3:39PM
FILE - Mariah Carey performs at the 82nd Annual Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting ceremony on Dec. 3, 2014, in New York.
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Queen of Christmas is bringing some holiday spirit to South Philadelphia this winter.

Mariah Carey's Christmas Time Tour will make a stop at the Wells Fargo Center on Tuesday, December 3.

Carey promises a her biggest holiday spectacle yet to celebrate the 30th anniversary of her hit album "Merry Christmas," which features her holiday classic "All I Want For Christmas Is You."

The show will feature some of her timeless holiday classics as well as her chart-topping hits.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, August 9th at 10 a.m. through LiveNation.com.

A Verizon presale will begin Tuesday, August 6th at 10 a.m. through Thursday, August 8th at 10 p.m. through Verizon Up. VIP ticket packages will also be available through VIPNation.com

