WATCH LIVE

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Mariah Carey shares her mother and sister died on the same day: 'My heart is broken'

ByMason Leib and Carson Blackwelder GMA logo
Monday, August 26, 2024 10:16PM
ABC7 Eyewitness News
Stream Southern California's News Leader and Original Shows 24/7

Mariah Carey shared on Monday that her mother Patricia and sister Alison died over the weekend on the same day.

"My heart is broken that I've lost my mother this past weekend. Sadly, in a tragic turn of events, my sister lost her life on the same day," Carey said in a statement to ABC News.

"I feel blessed that I was able to spend the last week with my mom before she passed. I appreciate everyone's love and support and respect for my privacy during this impossible time," the statement concluded.

FILE - Mariah Carey appears at the third annual Recording Academy Honors in Los Angeles, Feb. 1, 2024.
FILE - Mariah Carey appears at the third annual Recording Academy Honors in Los Angeles, Feb. 1, 2024.
AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File

The "All I Want for Christmas Is You" singer is a mother to twins Moroccan and Monroe, 13, whom she shares with ex-husband Nick Cannon.

Carey is currently between legs of her Celebration of Mimi concert residency in Las Vegas. She recently posted to Instagram in celebration of completing the summer run of shows.

The five-time Grammy winner is slated to continue the show in January 2025.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 ABC News Internet Ventures.
Watch Live
ON NOW