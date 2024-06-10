Massive fire breaks out in Miami apartment building; man taken to hospital with gunshot wound

MIAMI -- A massive fire broke out at a four-story apartment complex in Miami on Monday morning.

Firefighters and police officers arrived at the building just west of Interstate 95 near downtown Miami after receiving calls about a fire around 8:15 a.m., and began rescuing residents from the building's balconies, Miami Mayor Francis Suarez said during a news conference.

Suarez said arriving first responders also found a man with gunshot wounds at the scene. He was taken to a hospital, where he was in critical condition. Officials said the shooting is part of an active investigation. They offered few other details.

The mayor said two firefighters were taken to a hospital due to heat exhaustion, and both were in stable condition.

Miami police officials said this was "an isolated incident," meaning there is no gunman at large.

News helicopters showed flames rising from the building along with large plumes of smoke several hours after the fire started. At least two ladder trucks were pouring water and foam onto the building.

The Temple Court apartment complex is made up of one-bedroom and studio units near the Miami River.

Residents from the building, many of them elderly, were taken to a staging area where they were offered food and any medications they needed, Suarez said.

Smoke from the fire was also drifting over Interstate 95, and much of downtown Miami.

It was not immediately known whether anyone was injured in the fire.

___

Frisaro reported from Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.