After massive fire, EMR Recycling promises funding for Camden

CAMDEN, N.J. (WPVI) -- Two months after the EMR recycling plant caught fire in Camden, burning for hours, Mayor Victor Carstarphen says negotiations to hold the company accountable have proven successful.

It was February 21, 2025, when the piles of metal and scrap at the facility went up in flames.

The fire and the thick smoke plumes of burning refuse could be seen burning for more than 15 miles.

"There was rolling smoke pouring over my house. I could barely breathe, I was sick to my stomach," said Camden resident Hope Mead.

Residents are still concerned about lingering health implications and contamination.

"This is my seventh fire. What I'm experiencing now is traumatizing," said Camden resident Aliyia Jones.

RELATED: Massive fire sends plumes of heavy smoke over Camden, NJ

Massive fire sends plumes of smoke over Camden, NJ

EMR will make a $6.7 million investment back into its facility with more than $3 million going to the community.

A total of $4.5 million will be paid by the end of 2025. Then, $450,000 each year after for four years.

"There's going to be accountability. We want timelines, transparency," said Carlos Morales, the executive director of Heart of Camden.

EMR will install a new fire suppression system and fire safety equipment. The company will reduce its footprint by nine acres, and limit the materials that are allowed there.

"They will reimburse the city for fighting the fire," said Camden Mayor Victor Carstarphen.

But residents are wary of the promises made.

"Why do I believe you now when you promised that already, and you haven't done it? It feels so empty and it makes me so angry," said Mead.

Camden County officials initially speculated the fire was caused by a lithium-ion battery, but the official report says the cause is undetermined.

NJ Assemblyman William Moen is introducing a bill to limit these batteries from scrap yards and provide more oversight at scrap facilities.