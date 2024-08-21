Montco Republican Committee removes GOP leader for supporting Kamala Harris

UPPER MERION, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Matthew McCaffery, the GOP leader in Upper Merion who faced backlash for throwing support behind Kamala Harris, was removed by the Montgomery County Republican Committee on Tuesday.

"The Committee felt this to be a very straightforward case. Your very public and continuous disparaging remarks against President Donald J. Trump and endorsement of Kamala Harris is in clear violation of MCRC's bylaws," party chair Christian Nascimento wrote in the letter addressed to McCaffery.

Before the expulsion, McCaffery discussed his reasons for supporting Harris during an interview with CNN.

"When I became a committee person in 2022, my goal was to move us away from that, move us away from the Trump chaos," McCaffery explained.

But soon after the interview, the politician says his home was swatted.

Swatting is described as an incident where someone reports a fabricated emergency to draw a large law enforcement presence to a specific address.

"It's midnight and somebody's pounding on my door, what the heck could this be?" McCaffery recalled. "Me and my wife met at the top of the stairs and I was like, 'I think we're being swatted.'"

Home surveillance video showed McCaffery surrendering to Upper Merion police officers with guns on his porch Friday night.

Someone had reported a hostage situation at his home, which was determined to be unfounded. Police are still investigating who submitted the false information.

McCaffery, who voted for Nikki Haley in the Republican primary, told Action News that he believes it was politically motivated.

"There's no doubt in my mind. Apparently, I ruffled somebody's feathers somewhere and I hope that the perpetrators are caught," he said.