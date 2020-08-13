Standoff suspect accused of shooting 6 Philadelphia officers due in court on attempted murder charges

In addition to the charges in connection to the shooting of the six officers, the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office announced late last year 62 additional attempted murder charges for Hill in regards to the officers who were shot at but not hit by the gunfire.
There will be a virtual preliminary hearing for Hill for the last 24 of those attempted murder charges.
RELATED: 62 new charges filed against alleged gunman behind Philadelphia standoff
Friday marks one year since police were kept at bay for seven hours.
LISTEN: Police radio broadcasts reveal tense, chaotic situation during Philadelphia active shooter incident
Authorities said the standoff started around 4:30 p.m. on August 14, 2019, as officers went to a home along the 3700 block of North 15th Street in the city's Tioga-Nicetown neighborhood to serve a narcotics warrant.
They said Hill barricaded himself in the home, then used an AR-15-style rifle and other handguns to open fire on police.
Investigators said over 200 rounds were fired. Police said five guns including the rifle were recovered from the scene.
The Philadelphia Police Department identified the officers injured in the incident:
- Police Officer Joshua Burkitt, 26, a 2-year veteran assigned to the 24th District sustained a gunshot wound to the left hand
- Police Officer Michael Guinter, 32, a 12-year veteran assigned to the Narcotics Strike Force, sustained gunshot wounds to both arms
- Police Officer Shaun Parker, 32, an 11-year veteran assigned to the Narcotics Strike Force, sustained a graze wound to the head
- Police Officer Nathaniel Harper, 43, a 19-year veteran assigned to the Narcotics Strike Force, sustained a gunshot wound to the left leg
- Police Officer Ryan Waltman, 42, a 12-year veteran assigned to the 39th District sustained a gunshot wound to the right hand
- Police Officer Justin Matthews, 31, a 3-year veteran assigned to the 16th District, sustained a graze wound to the left leg
During the standoff, a nearby day care center was locked down for hours and later evacuated, with police officers helping carry babies. Two city buses were set up where shaken children waited for their parents to pick them up.
While standoffs with police are not uncommon, the situation in Philadelphia drew particular attention because of how long gunfire was exchanged and the fact that then-commissioner Richard Ross made the unusual decision to speak to the shooter directly.
Two other officers who were trapped inside the house for about five hours after the shooting broke out were freed by a SWAT team well after dark fell.
Ross said the reason he made the decision to be the person negotiating with Hill was because he was "so worried" about the officers stuck inside.
The August 2019 standoff ended after the police used tear gas to force Hill out of the home and he surrendered.
Philadelphia shooting chaos captured on neighbor's home surveillance camera