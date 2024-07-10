Mayor Parker to address return to office policy for Philadelphia city workers as deadline nears

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker will hold a news conference on Wednesday morning to address the return to office policy for city workers.

Workers are set to return five days per week starting Monday, July 15.

This comes amid a lawsuit filed a union that represents thousands of city workers.

District Council 47 of the American Federation of State, County, and Municipal Employees (AFSCME) union filed the lawsuit last week.

It claims the mandate violates its contract and will harm city workers.

Parker has said her administration does not believe the new policy is subject to collective bargaining.

The mayor announced the mandate in May, saying she wanted to create a more visible and accessible government.

About 80% of the city's 26,000 employees have been working fully on-site since last year, while the rest have worked on site 31 to 75 hours per pay period, Parker said.