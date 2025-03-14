24/7 LivePhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
Mayor Parker's Budget address

ByMarguerite Faison and Brian Taff WPVI logo
Friday, March 14, 2025 8:21PM
6ABC Studios (WPVI) -- Sunday at 11:30 am, Host Brian Taff and the Panel discuss Mayor Cherelle Parker's recent budget address to Philadelphia City Council and how she's asking some of the local thriving medical and educational institutions to 'invest' more into the region. They also discuss civility in politics around Delaware Representative Sarah McBride being misgendered by a Republican colleague and the Philadelphia Eagles' decision to visit the White House. Plus, are the actions of the current Presidential administration pointing towards 'progress' or 'chaos' for our country? Get the Inside Story with Farah Jimenez, Guy Ciarrocchi, Melissa Robbins and Ajay Raju.

