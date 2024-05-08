Medical helicopters called to scene of crash involving tractor-trailer, 2 cars in Burlington County

Among the vehicles involved was a white car that ended up on its roof with a crushed front end.

SPRINGFIELD TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- Rescuers are on the scene of a crash that left two cars and a tractor-trailer heavily damaged in Burlington County, New Jersey.

The crash happened around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Route 206 and Jacksonville Jobstown Road.

Video from Chopper 6 showed a white car with a crushed front end lying on its roof.

Chopper 6 video of crash in Springfield Twp., Burlington County

A damaged dark-colored car was off the road and came to rest in a nearby field.

A tractor-trailer with a heavily damaged cab was stopped on the road.

Medical helicopters were called to the scene for multiple victims. Information about the number of people injured, and the severity of their injuries, was not immediately available.

An investigation into the cause of this crash continues.