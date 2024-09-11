Mega Millions winner: Single winning $800M ticket sold in Texas

SUGARLAND, Texas -- One lucky person woke up $800 million richer after securing the sole winning ticket in the latest Mega Millions drawing.

That winning ticket was sold in Sugarland, Texas.

The $800 million won in Tuesday night's draw marks the seventh-largest jackpot in Mega Millions history.

Tuesday's winning numbers were: 16-1-66-2-24 Mega Ball: 6

The jackpot had been growing since someone won $552 million in Illinois on June 4.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 302,575,350, according to Mega Millions.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Tickets are $2 for one play.

Top Mega Millions Jackpots

1. $1.602 billion, August 8, 2023 (one ticket in Florida)

2. $1.537 billion, October 23, 2018 (one ticket in South Carolina)

3. $1.348 billion, January 13, 2023 (one ticket in Maine)

4. $1.337 billion, July 29, 2022 (one ticket in Illinois)

5. $1.128 billion, March 26, 2024 (one ticket in New Jersey)

6. $1.050 billion, January 22, 2021 (one ticket in Michigan)

7. $800 million, September 10, 2024 (one ticket in Texas)

8. $656 million, March 30, 2012, (three tickets in Illinois, Kansas, Maryland)

9. $648 million, December 17, 2013 (two tickets sold in California, Georgia)

10. $552 million, June 4, 2024 (one ticket in Illinois)

Here is a look at the 10 largest U.S. jackpots that have been won and the states where the winning tickets were sold:

1. $2.040 billion, Powerball, Nov. 7, 2022 (one ticket: California)

2. $1.765 billion, Powerball, Oct. 11, 2023 (one ticket: California)

3. $1.602 billion, Mega Millions, Aug. 8, 2023 (one ticket: Florida)

4. $1.586 billion, Powerball, Jan. 13, 2016 (three tickets: California, Florida and Tennessee)

5. $1.537 billion, Mega Millions, Oct. 23, 2018 (one ticket: South Carolina)

6. $1.348 billion, Mega Millions, Jan. 13, 2023 (one ticket: Maine)

7. $1.337 billion, Mega Millions, July 29, 2022 (one ticket: Illinois)

8. $1.128 billion, March 26, 2024 (one ticket in New Jersey)

9. $1.08 billion, Powerball, July, 19, 2023 (one ticket: California)

10. $1.05 billion, Mega Millions, Jan. 22, 2021 (one ticket: Michigan)

Sources: AP archives, www.megamillions.com and www.powerball.com