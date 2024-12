Mega Millions jackpot soars to $740M for Tuesday's drawing

PHILADELPHIA -- The largest Mega Millions jackpot ever offered in the month of December will be up for grabs next Tuesday.

No ticket matched all six numbers drawn Friday night - the white balls 36, 43, 52, 58 and 65, plus the gold Mega Ball 16.

The jackpot jumps to an estimated $740 million ($342.9 million cash) for the drawing on December 17.

The Mega Millions jackpot has only been won three times in 2024.