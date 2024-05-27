Memorial Day: Media, Pa. holds annual parade to honor the fallen

MEDIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Dozens of people recognized Memorial Day on Monday morning by attending a parade in Media, which featured marching bands, veterans groups, and classic cars.

The parade started at Media Theatre and continued down State Street to the Delaware County Courthouse, where the town held a ceremony that featured veterans.

Leading off the parade was the Penncrest High School Marching Band, which was a moment of pride for a mom like Donna Rust, whose daughter performed.

"We come to all the parades just because I want my kids to understand the sacrifice that the veterans have made because I think kids today don't really necessarily get what went on in wars past," she said.

It's also a chance to pause and reflect on the true meaning of this holiday.

"To this day, I remember how proud I was to be an American and the strong sense of patriotism it instilled in me," said Joe Daly, who is a retired Springfield Township police chief, Vietnam veteran, and grand marshal of the parade.

"It's a remembrance to me. My company in Vietnam lost 88 killed in action. And I carry that load with me every day, and every day is Memorial Day to me," he said.

Each year, the crowd lines State Street waving flags and wearing their red, white, and blue.

"It is crucial to remember the true essence of today. Memorial Day is a solemn occasion," said Monica Taylor, the chair of Delaware County Council.

Veterans like Joe Henwood put on their uniforms to honor their fallen brothers and sisters.

"It means remembering all of our fallen heroes who aren't here to enjoy it with us today. It's a very special day," he said.

With a gun salute and a rendition of Taps, veterans said they appreciate the community coming out and supporting fallen soldiers on Memorial Day.

"It's overwhelming. I'm both honored and humbled by the outpouring, the amount of people here today. It's beautiful. Media knows how to honor its veterans," said Daly.

During the parade, the VFW also passed out Buddy Poppies, a tradition that has honored veterans who have died after World War I.