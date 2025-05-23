NJ couple finds winning $1 million Mega Millions ticket in junk drawer

MERCER COUNTY, N.J. (WPVI) -- Don't forget to check the junk drawer, you never know what kind of treasure you'll find.

A Mercer County couple recently learned they were $1 million richer after finding a Mega Millions lottery ticket in a drawer.

The ticket was purchased on New Year's Eve at the Speedymart Food Store in West Trenton. The couple said it was forgotten about until a recent day in May.

"I was in the house and I just opened the drawer and I saw the tickets. I decided to get them checked," the player said, reflecting on a return visit to the store. "I scanned them. One said 'not a winner,' and then another 'not a winner,' and then I scanned a ticket that said 'winner.'"

The winner then returned home and checked the numbers with those on the New Jersey Lottery website. That's when they realized they had matched all five white balls - a $1 million prize.

"I thought maybe $1,000. Or $10,000. I couldn't believe it--$1 million?!?"

In New Jersey, lottery winners have one year from the date of the drawing to claim their prize.

"For us, it's more about helping the children, making sure they don't have debt," the couple said.

