Body camera video released of 2 NJ officers saving choking baby

The video was released by the Mercer County Prosecutor's Office newest program, called "Body Worn Camera Wins".

By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Sunday, September 8, 2024 2:30PM
HIGHTSTOWN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Two police officers in Mercer County are being recognized for their quick thinking, saving the life of a choking infant.

It happened back on March 31.

Hightstown Police officers Daniel Abbatemarco and Kenneth Larson arrived to the scene, and immediately began giving the child back blows.

A few moments later, the child started breathing.

Once a paramedic arrived on scene, he asked the officers about their actions.

The goal is to highlight critical situations that officers face on the job, that the public would otherwise never learn about.

