Mickey Mouse throws perfect first pitch at Little League World Series

WILLIAMSPORT, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Stunning performances by Little Leaguers and a celebrity visitor wowed the crowds at the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.
A beloved icon, Mickey Mouse himself, threw out the first pitch on Saturday afternoon.
It was a perfect throw over the plate and a magical moment worthy of celebration.
Mickey Mouse is visiting the Keystone State from the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida, where everyone can be a kid, no matter how old they are.
Disney is the parent company of 6abc.
RELATED | Council Rock Newtown welcomed home from LLWS with big celebration