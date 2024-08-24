Mickey Mouse throws perfect first pitch at Little League World Series

WILLIAMSPORT, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Stunning performances by Little Leaguers and a celebrity visitor wowed the crowds at the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

A beloved icon, Mickey Mouse himself, threw out the first pitch on Saturday afternoon.

It was a perfect throw over the plate and a magical moment worthy of celebration.

Mickey Mouse is visiting the Keystone State from the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida, where everyone can be a kid, no matter how old they are.

Disney is the parent company of 6abc.

