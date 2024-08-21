Middle Thorofare Bridge, connecting Diamond Beach and Wildwood to Cape May, reopens

The bridge connects Lower Township's Diamond Beach and Wildwood Crest to Cape May.

WILDWOOD CREST, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Traffic is flowing again on the bridge that was stuck in the up position at the Jersey Shore.

The Middle Thorofare Bridge reopened at 2 a.m. on Wednesday in an unexpected turn of events.

Leaders in Cape May County had warned the bridge could be shut down for weeks.

The motor used to open and close the span failed over the weekend, forcing officials to lock it in the raised position so boats could get through, but drivers could not.

The county's bridge commission says it was able to get a new motor. However, staff worked around the clock to complete the needed repairs just three days after it became stuck.

Engineers deemed it fully operational again.