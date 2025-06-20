NJ teacher who allegedly had child with student indicted by grand jury

MIDDLE TWP., N.J. (WPVI) -- The South Jersey teacher accused of having a baby with a student has been indicted.

On Tuesday, a grand jury returned an indictment against Laura Caron on charges of aggravated sexual assault, sexual assault and endangering the welfare of a child.

The 34-year-old was a 5th-grade teacher at Middle Township Elementary School for more than a decade.

She is accused of sexually assaulting the victim inside her home from 2016 to 2020, beginning when the child was 11 years old.

Investigators allege that Caron and the victim had a daughter together, saying the baby was born in 2019 when the victim in this case was 13 years old.

The allegations were brought to light when the victim's father made a social media post in December 2024 saying Caron's 5-year-old child looked very similar to him and his son, according to police.

Caron was arrested back on January 15, 2025. She is a native of Bucks County and played basketball for Cabrini University

She is due back in court on July 16 at 9 a.m.