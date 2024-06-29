History-making Miss Delaware Teen USA preparing for national pageant

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- While many teens are spending the summer resting, one Delaware teen is busy working to compete for a national title.

Kayla Kosmalski is preparing for the Miss Teen USA competition in August.

When she steps on stage, she'll make history as the first contestant with Down syndrome. She already broke barriers when she won the crown in Delaware.

"I think it's amazing," said the 18-year-old of her history-making reign as Miss Teen Delaware USA. But long before she got the crown, she already felt like a queen.

"You've got to rock it and own it," she said with a laugh.

It's the type of confidence that's key for pageants.

"I got into pageants when I was five years old," Kayla said.

Kayla, who graduated from Middletown High School this year, saw her dream come true in April as she became Miss Delaware Teen USA.

"I was shocked. I was happy," she said. "I wanted to cry but I didn't want to cry."

Kayla is the first person with Down syndrome to win the title of Miss Delaware Teen USA.

"I want to show the world that people with Down Syndrome can do anything," she said.

Advocating for people with Down syndrome is Kayla's platform, one that's kept her busy with interviews and appearances.

"I've been to New York City... I did a speech," she said of her busy schedule since being crowned. "I am an ambassador of Hearts of Joy."

She does all of that while preparing for the Miss Teen USA competition in August.

Kayla will be the first contestant with Down syndrome to ever compete in the national pageant, and she's ready!

"I love to do activewear, which is my favorite thing ever," she said. "I bring the sass! I bring the energy!"

No matter what, she's always ready to hit the stage and shine.

The former high school varsity swimmer, cheerleader and National Honor Society member will attend college at West Chester University, where she's already made the cheerleading team. It's yet another way she's breaking barriers.

"I just love to show the world that people with disabilities can do anything," she said. "If they can follow their dreams and just keep on shining."