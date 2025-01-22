Missing 92-year-old in Philadelphia may have died from cold weather

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The cold weather may have been a factor in the death of a 92-year-old woman in Philadelphia's Wynnefield section.

She was found dead just before 4 p.m. Tuesday in the back of her neighbor's unlocked parked car on the 1700 block of Georges Lane.

Authorities say she had been missing since Sunday, and according to her family, she suffered from dementia.

"She was dressed for the weather. She did have a winner jacket and other articles of clothing appropriate for this time of year. But at this time, it appears that she may have died from exposure to the cold," said Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small.

The medical examiner will determine her exact cause of death.

