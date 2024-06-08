Strange Mets/Phillies combo merch for sale at London Series

If your friend is a New York Mets fan, get them a Mets jersey. If they're a Philadelphia Phillies fan, a Phillies jersey would be a fine gift.

READ MORE: Phillies London series: Watch parties, drink specials and bars opening early this weekend

But what if, against all odds, they're equally passionate about both teams? What would you get them then?

If such a person even exists, given the fierce rivalry between the teams, you might want to stop by London.

Fans visiting the area, which is promoting the Mets-Phillies series in the United Kingdom this weekend, noticed some peculiar merchandise for sale that had the logos of both teams on them.

SEE ALSO: Phillies take on Mets in London: Everything to know before first pitch this weekend

Could you imagine a combination Boston Red Sox/New York Yankees hat? A warmup jersey that's half Los Angeles Lakers purple and half Boston Celtics green? A poster celebrating the Montagues and Capulets?