Phillies take on Mets in London: Everything to know before first pitch this weekend

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Phillies are set to reign in London as the best team in the National League.

The Fightins traveled across the pond Thursday and are set to take on the New York Mets this weekend.

Here's everything you need to know before first pitch:

Local fans are taking the trip

Tara Casey, of Glen Mills, Pennsylvania, is one of the many fans traveling to see the Phillies this weekend.

"Once in a lifetime trip. Phillies are amazing right now. We are so excited," she said.

It's a day Tara and her husband say they planned for months, coinciding with an even more special date for the couple.

"Our anniversary is Monday, we always travel for it. We were like, we cannot miss this," she said. "We travel for the Phillies all the time, been to about 20 stadiums. So we had to add London to the list."

Vince Rizzuto, the president of Philly Sports Trips, has been planning this trip for about a year.

"We have all our events planned, our game tickets sent out. People are excited, they're checking into their flights," he said.

Rizzuto says 200 Phillies fans purchased the special packages and traveled to the U.K. with the group.

For many fans, it's their first trip across the pond.

"Once in a lifetime! I retired last year, took my first cruise, this my first international trip," said Linda Ciafre of South Philadelphia.

Watch parties and more

Many local bars across the Philadelphia region are opening up early and are offering up Phillies-theme drinks.

Many of of Chickie's & Pete's locations will be ready to serve fans early.

In Philadelphia, the city's iconic tavern McGillin's will be selling $1 hotdogs along with its "Phillies-tini."

And over at Xfinity Live!, a brunch burger, biscuits and gravy and more on are the menu for those looking for the early grub.

What time are the games?

Saturday's game will be held at 1:10 p.m. EST (6:10 p.m. London time) and Sunday's game will start at 10:10 a.m. EST (3 p.m. London time).

What to know about the world tour

Both games will take place at London Stadium within Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in Stratford, East London, UK.

This is the third time in the past five years the MLB has brought America's pastime to London Stadium.

The Chicago Cubs took on the St. Louis Cardinals in 2023 and the inaugural series featured the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox in 2019.

FILE - The New York Yankees, left, and the Boston Red Sox lineup for the national anthem before a baseball game in London on June 30, 2019. (AP Photo/Tim Ireland, File)

Starting pitchers

Ranger Suárez is on track to start Saturday against the Mets after he took a comebacker on his pitching hand in his last start.

Taijuan Walker is expected to start Sunday's game.