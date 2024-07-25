Mom reunites with tow truck driver who helped deliver baby on Pennsylvania Turnpike

The tow truck driver who delivered more than just a lift during a dramatic roadside delivery last month on the Pennsylvania Turnpike has reunited with the family he helped.

The tow truck driver who delivered more than just a lift during a dramatic roadside delivery last month on the Pennsylvania Turnpike has reunited with the family he helped.

The tow truck driver who delivered more than just a lift during a dramatic roadside delivery last month on the Pennsylvania Turnpike has reunited with the family he helped.

The tow truck driver who delivered more than just a lift during a dramatic roadside delivery last month on the Pennsylvania Turnpike has reunited with the family he helped.

ABINGTON, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The tow truck driver who delivered more than just a lift during a dramatic roadside delivery last month on the Pennsylvania Turnpike has reunited with the family he helped.

Andrenna Reid, from King of Prussia, finally came face-to-face with the tow truck driver who came to her rescue.

She began having contractions and tried to drop off her one-year-old son at a family member's house before heading to the hospital.

But baby Santana had other plans, and Andrenna was about to deliver the baby with no roadside assistance.

That is until Robert Stenger, a maintenance worker with the Pa. Turnpike Commission, pulled over and experienced a moment he describes as unforgettable.

"When I finally looked down and I saw a baby, like, 90% coming into the world - I've never seen it before, personally, I don't have children. It was a wild moment," Stenger said. "I remember running back to the responder, when I was getting things for you to clean up and and stuff, I was like, 'Wow!'"

Tow truck driver helps King of Prussia mother after baby delivery on Pa. Turnpike

Stenger was able to tell the 911 dispatchers what mile marker they were at.

State police troopers quickly arrived, along with EMTs who took the family to Jefferson Abington Hospital.

"I can't thank him enough, there's no words to describe how I truly feel. Just to see someone there just meant everything," Reid said.

Stenger says after our initial story aired, he learned Reid was looking for her.

Now, both are bonded by an unforgettable experience.