Monday expected to be busiest travel day of holiday season

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Monday is expected to be the busiest travel day for all modes of transportation, according to AAA.

The number of people flying during this holiday period is slightly higher this year than last year.

The focus has shifted to driving, AAA says 90% of local travelers in the Philadelphia metro area are driving for this holiday season.

Travel experts also say the worst time to hit the road today will be between 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The best time is before 11 a.m any day during the holidays.

The best days to hit the road is Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, New Year's Eve and New year's Day when interstates and highways are typically clear.