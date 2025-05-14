Commuters being warned about impacts of SEPTA budget cuts if funding isn't secured

SEPTA says it will be forced to cut nearly half of its service and increase fares more than 20% if it does not get funding before July 1.

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa. (WPVI) -- Commuters in Conshohocken are being warned of the devastating implications of SEPTA's funding crisis.

The mayor and county commissioner chair were at the regional rail station Wednesday morning to greet riders and tell them how their commutes would be impacted.

SEPTA also says it needs the critical funding before the new fiscal year that begins on July 1. The cuts could begin in August if the money is not secured.

