Montgomery County man accused of trafficking ghost guns

The Montgomery County District Attorney's office announced the arrest of a man on gun trafficking charges.

The Montgomery County District Attorney's office announced the arrest of a man on gun trafficking charges.

The Montgomery County District Attorney's office announced the arrest of a man on gun trafficking charges.

The Montgomery County District Attorney's office announced the arrest of a man on gun trafficking charges.

UPPER POTTSGROVE TWP., Pa. (WPVI) -- The Montgomery County District Attorney's office announced the arrest of a man on gun trafficking charges.

Officials announce charges against 24-year-old Tahmeir Wilson of Upper Pottsgrove Township on Wednesday.

He's accused of manufacturing and trafficking ghost guns.

The arrest follows a search of Wilson's property where investigators say they found numerous gun-making parts and two fully completed ghost guns.

Wilson is charged with a long list of firearms-related offenses.

