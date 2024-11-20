Montgomery County man accused of trafficking ghost guns

24/7 LivePhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Wednesday, November 20, 2024 10:32PM
The Montgomery County District Attorney's office announced the arrest of a man on gun trafficking charges.

UPPER POTTSGROVE TWP., Pa. (WPVI) -- The Montgomery County District Attorney's office announced the arrest of a man on gun trafficking charges.

Officials announce charges against 24-year-old Tahmeir Wilson of Upper Pottsgrove Township on Wednesday.

He's accused of manufacturing and trafficking ghost guns.

The arrest follows a search of Wilson's property where investigators say they found numerous gun-making parts and two fully completed ghost guns.

Wilson is charged with a long list of firearms-related offenses.

