2 adults and 10 juveniles have already been arrested, police say

More arrests expected after carnival chaos at Gloucester Township Day in NJ

GLOUCESTER TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- Police say more arrests and charges are likely coming after the carnival chaos in South Jersey over the weekend.

Action News first showed you video of the mayhem on Monday.

Police say several fights broke out Saturday night after hundreds of teenagers showed up at Gloucester Township Day at Veterans Park in Camden County, New Jersey.

Two adults and ten juveniles have been arrested so far.

Three officers also suffered minor injuries.