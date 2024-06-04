WATCH LIVE

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

More arrests expected after carnival chaos at Gloucester Township Day in NJ

2 adults and 10 juveniles have already been arrested, police say

By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Tuesday, June 4, 2024 1:21PM
More arrests expected after carnival chaos at Gloucester Township Day in NJ
More arrests expected after carnival chaos at event in Gloucester Twp., New Jersey

GLOUCESTER TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- Police say more arrests and charges are likely coming after the carnival chaos in South Jersey over the weekend.

Action News first showed you video of the mayhem on Monday.

Police say several fights broke out Saturday night after hundreds of teenagers showed up at Gloucester Township Day at Veterans Park in Camden County, New Jersey.

Two adults and ten juveniles have been arrested so far.

Three officers also suffered minor injuries.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW