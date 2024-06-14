More 'Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures' headed your way

Jedis, get ready! Season 2 of "Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures" is coming back for more fun and more stories.

The series takes place 200 years before "The Phantom Menace" and follows Jedi younglings Kai Brightstar, Lys Solay and Nubs as they learn the ways of the Force.

Season 2 will see our young Jedis continuing their training and heading off on some big missions all over the galaxy. They'll get help and guidance from Master Zia's new Padawan, Wes Vinik, and his astromech R0-M1.

New episodes of "Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures'' will premiere August 14 on Disney+ and Disney Junior. The second half of the season will air in early 2025. But if you can't wait that long for your Jedi fix, a series of shorts from the series will air on Disney+ and Disney Junior August 2.

Plus, a new digital series called "Fun with Nubs" is now available on starwarskids.com and Youtube.com/StarWars Kids.