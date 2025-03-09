A mother and aunt plead for help in finding loved one's killer

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It's been three years since a group of young men were gunned down around a vehicle, and one of their families is pleading for help in finding their killer.

Magdalena Rice says her son, 18-year-old Konyae', was a big lover of people.

"Like everybody loves him. He's a big guy so when he loves you, and he wants to put his arm around, you expect lots of weight because he's a hugger."

On the night of March 5th, 2022, Konyae' was supposed to be babysitting his cousins.

"He was at my house, with the intent to babysit, but then you know I didn't need him anymore because my shift got canceled. So, I told him that he can leave," said his aunt Denene Rice.

But he didn't go far, he ended up meeting up with friends in that neighborhood.

"I didn't even know he had friends down here," said Denene.

At 11:37 p.m. police were called to 69th Avenue and Limekiln Pike in Philadelphia's West Oak Lane section for reports of a shooting.

When they arrived, they found 18-year-old Lamir "Naseem" Timms and 20-year-old Ahmad Graham shot inside a white Kia Sportage.

Konyae' was found shot on the street nearby.

All were pronounced dead at the scene.

"The person was in the car so and you know the two boys weren't able to get out of the car and the other one, my son, he was able to get out and run but he was followed, chased and gunned down," said Magdalena.

The City of Philadelphia is offering up to $20,000 in reward money for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible.

All you have to do is call the Citizens Crime Commission at 215-546-TIPS. All calls will remain anonymous.