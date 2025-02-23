Mother seeks answers after son shot, killed in triple shooting

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A triple shooting left three friends dead, and now loved ones are hoping you can provide some answers to help solve these murders.

Marquita Ponder says her son, Ahmad Graham, was a typical 20-year-old who dabbled in music in his spare time.

"He liked to write music, like for fun. So when he wasn't at work, or with his kids, then that's what he was doing either in the studio making music, or in his room playing video games."

On the night of Saturday March 5th, 2022, Ponder thought Graham was in for the night.

"I was in the living room watching TV, and he came downstairs and he was like 'oh I'll be back' and he went out the door," Ponder says.

She thought he would be right back because he left behind his wallet, ID and favorite jacket.

"I told him, like, don't be running in and out and don't be coming in all late. And he was like 'okay mama I love you.'"

At 11:37 p.m. police were called to 69th Avenue and Limekiln Pike in Philadelphia's West Oak Lane section for the report of a shooting.

When they arrived, they found Graham and 18-year-old Lamir Naseem Timms shot inside a white Kia Sportage.

Another victim, 18-year-old Konyae' Rice was found shot on the street nearby.

All were pronounced dead at the scene.

"They were on their way back to my house when it happened," Ponder says.

Ponder said the shooter had been inside the vehicle with the friends.

"The detective told me that they believe a fight happened in the back seat between Ahmad and the shooter."

A gun was recovered at the scene.

The City of Philadelphia is offering up to $20,000 in reward money for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible.

All you have to do is call the Citizens Crime Commission at 215-546-TIPS. All calls will remain anonymous.

"Speak up please we just, we just want justice."