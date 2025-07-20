Man stabs wife, 2-year-old daughter to death before critically injuring self in New York, police say

NEW YORK -- A man stabbed his wife and 2-year-old daughter to death before critically injuring himself in New York.

Police say the father was using FaceTime with his nephew as he was stabbing his wife and daughter in Queens.

The nephew then called police, who responded to an assault in progress just after 7 p.m. Saturday on Forest Avenue in Ridgewood. When officers got there, the unthinkable had already been done.

One by one, bodies were removed from the apartment. A neighbor, who did not want to be identified, watched in horror.

"This isn't normal you just don't see gurneys and people filled with blood coming out of a building. That's not normal. Not in this neighborhood," the neighbor said.

Police say the 41-year-old mother was stabbed roughly 18 times in the neck and chest and was pronounced dead. Her 2-year-old daughter was stabbed nine times and was later pronounced dead.

The 54-year-old man had stab wounds to the chest and was critically wounded.

Neighbors say they have never heard any fighting in the apartment. In fact, they did not know the family well at all, because they kept to themselves. They say everything appeared normal -- at least on the outside.

"I think we are all in shock. Maybe ask us in a few days but right now we're all in much shock. It's very sad," said one neighbor.

The bloodshed appears domestic in nature, as police say they are not looking for any other suspects. Authorities are investigating what sparked the violence.

Police are still trying to piece together what sparked the triple stabbing.