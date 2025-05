Motorcyclist survives road rage hit-and-run crash in Oregon, incident caught on video

A motorcyclist survived a road rage hit-and-run crash in Beaverton, Oregon, and the harrowing incident was all caught on video.

BEAVERTON, Ore. -- A horrific case of road rage was caught on camera.

The video in the player above may be disturbing to some.

Dash-cam video showed a motorcyclist and SUV driving down a road in Beaverton, Oregon.

Suddenly, the SUV driver swerved, knocking the motorcyclist off of the road.

Amazingly, the victim walked out of the hospital with only road rash.

Police are still investigating the incident.