Mt. Ephraim man charged with possession of child porn

Thursday, March 27, 2025 1:47PM
MT. EPHRAIM, N.J. (WPVI) -- A Mt. Ephraim man is facing charges for allegedly possessing child porn, according to the Camden County Prosecutor's Office.

Charles Campbell IV, 44, was arrested and charged on Tuesday.

Charles Campbell
Charles Campbell

Officials said a cyber tip from the National Center of Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) led detectives to a Google account that allegedly had child sexual abuse material.

During the investigation, detectives say they were able to identify Campbell as the alleged owner of the account.

Campbell is being held at the Camden County Correctional Facility, pending a detention hearing in Superior Court.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Kaitlin Sell of the Camden County Prosecutor's Office High Tech Crimes Unit at (856) 225-8552. Tips can also be sent to CAMDEN.TIPS.

