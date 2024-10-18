Multi-vehicle crash sparks vehicle fire on Rt. 309 NB in Ambler

AMBLER, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Multiple vehicles were involved in a crash that has closed Route 309 northbound in Ambler Friday morning.

The crash also sparked a car fire.

Several emergency vehicles can be seen on the roadway in the Action News traffic cam.

Rt. 309 is closed from the Turnpike interchange to Susquehanna Rd.

Traffic is being detoured to exit at Highland Avenue.

Action News Traffic Reporter Matt Pellman recommends drivers take Bethlehem Pike or Susquehanna Rd. to access Rt. 309 NB.

There has been no word on how long the road is expected to be closed.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.