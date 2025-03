Multiple injuries reported after crash involving tractor-trailer, 2 other vehicles in Chester

CHESTER, Pa. (WPVI) -- Multiple injuries were reported after a crash involving a tractor-trailer on Monday morning in Chester, Pa.

It happened around 8 a.m. along the 500 block of East 4th Street.

First responders found three vehicles, including the truck, involved in a crash.

One of the vehicles was overturned.

The extent of the injuries from this crash is not yet known.

The circumstances remain under investigation.