Multiple people shot at Delaware County Linen in Chester, Pa.

CHESTER, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Multiple people have been shot at a business in Chester, Pennsylvania.

It happened at Delaware County Linen in the 2600 block of W 4th Street on Wednesday morning.

Chopper 6 was overhead, where a number of police officers and other first responders could be seen.

Chopper 6 was over the scene after a shooting at a business in Chester, Pa. on Wednesday morning.

Some streets in the area were blocked off by police tape.

Action News is working to figure out how many people have been injured and their conditions.

It is not yet known if there have been any arrests.

This a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.