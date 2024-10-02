Fancy Brigades Returning to 6abc

South Philadelphia (WPVI) -- One of Philadelphia's favorite traditions will be returning to 6abc on New Year's Day.

The 2025 Fancy Brigade Show will be broadcast on 6abc's Localish Network, at 8pm January 1st.

Anthony Stagliano, the Business Agent with the Fancy Brigade Association made the announcement Wednesday morning at LIVE! Casino and Hotel.

The Fancy Brigades perform twice at the Pa. Convention Center on New Year's Day, at 11:30 and again at 5pm. Tickets are available at https://fancy-brigade-association.ticketleap.com/2025-fancy-brigade-finale/.

This is the third year that 6abc has teamed up with the Fancy Brigade Association to share its New Year's Day competition, and the first year that viewers will be able to see the event on The Localish Network.

The Localish Network airs on Channel 6.2 over the air, 790 on Comcast/Xfinity and 466 on Verizon Fios. The entire program will also be streamed here on 6abc.com, our mobile apps, and our apps for Apple TV, Google TV, Amazon Fire TV and Roku.

