Mummified body found during fire investigation in Philadelphia's Crescentville neighborhood

6abc Digital Staff
By 6abc Digital Staff
Monday, June 30, 2025 10:22AM
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Firefighters found the mummified body of a woman at the scene of an early morning blaze in Philadelphia's Crescentville section on Monday.

The fire broke out inside one of the apartments above the closed Clinton Jewelers location in the 5700 block of Rising Sun Avenue at 3:30 a.m.

The woman's body, which officials say had been there for months, was discovered during a search of the building.

The fire marshal is on the scene trying to determine the cause of the fire.

The medical examiner will try to determine how the woman died.

Police say her identity is unknown at this time.

