'Phillies Day Care' mural pops up outside of Fishtown bar

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Excitement for Red October is growing across Philadelphia.

Local artist Glossblack painted a mural of Alec Bohm, Brandon Marsh and Bryson Stott outside of the Garage Bar in Fishtown.

The trio of Phillies players is known as the "Phillies Day Care" because they are some of the youngest athletes on the team.

The NL East champion Phillies clinched a first-round bye and have home-field advantage in the NL Division Series. The first game is on October 5.