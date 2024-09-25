Clinch scenarios as Phillies stay in race for NL's top seed: MLB Postseason 2024

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Phillies are kings of the NL East.

The team won their 12th division crown Monday night with a 6-2 win over the Cubs.

Players celebrating the victory spent the night pickled in a broth of beer and booze and reeking from the smoky aroma of cigars puffed throughout the clubhouse.

Brandon Marsh, center left, and Matt Strahm celebrate after the Phillies won a baseball game against the Cubs to clinch the NL East title, Monday, Sept. 23, 2024, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

But with four games left in the regular season, players are still focused on clinching the No. 1 or No. 2 seed in the National League playoffs. Both top seeds receive first-round byes and advance directly to the Division Series.

Philadelphia holds tiebreaker advantages over the Dodgers and Brewers when it comes to seeding.

The Phillies (93-65) need to finish at least tied with the Brewers to get a first-round playoff bye.

Philadelphia can also clinch home field through the NL Championship Series by ending the season tied with or ahead of the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Phillies players celebrate after winning a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs to clinch the NL East title, Monday, Sept. 23, 2024, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

The Phillies entered the last two postseason runs via the Wild Card round. In the that round, the No. 3 seed faces the No. 6 seed , the the No. 4 seed faces the No. 5 seed.

Here's a look at the postseason picture as we enter the final week of the regular season.

Remaining games

Phillies face the Cubs Wednesday night before the final three games (Friday, Saturday and Sunday) against the Washington Nationals.

MLB postseason schedule

Game 1 of the NL Wild Card Series begins Tuesday, Oct. 1.

Game 1 of the National League Division Series begins Saturday, October 5.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.