Mural Arts Philadelphia installs a new piece to remember victims of gun violence

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Mural Arts Philadelphia gathered community members to celebrate their new project.

The block party was called "A Better World is Possible," and created a social space centered around anti-gun violence.

"The actual deconstructed gun parts are in the middle of this cement piece. We hope for people who have lost someone to gun violence or been victims themselves that they find a...moment of reflection," said Director of Porch Light Department at Mural Arts Philadelphia.

