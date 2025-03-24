Musician forms band in which adults with disabilities can rock on

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- South Jersey musician Dan McGowan is helping adults with disabilities really rock on.

When he's not rocking out as the new bassist performing with the band, Kansas, McGowan is working as a music instructor at Inglis House.

Inglis House, located in Philadelphia's Wynnefield neighborhood, is a residential nursing community which aids adults with disabilities in achieving their goals and living fulfilling lives.

It was in 2017 when the seeds of a rock band were first planted. Now, under the name, 'Wheelz,' residents gather for weekly practices and enjoy a stage performance each year.

Watch the video above to see what it means to McGowan and his band mates.

