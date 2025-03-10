Pa. music teacher helps kids of all abilities find their rhythm

MEDIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Shana Pistilli is on a mission to prove that everyone can make music in their lives, no matter what challenges they face.

She was inspired by her younger brother to create a space for people of all abilities to discover their musical talents.

Pistilli founded Rubato School of Music in 2022, where she provides private lessons to students and helps those with disabilities break down barriers to living musical lives.

Recently, Rubato School of Music was selected as the winner of the 2025 Build A Music School's "Music School of the Year" Award in the 0-100 students category.

Pistilli provides a great deal of credit to her own teacher, Jodi Jianniney, who helped her find her way into the educational role she has today.

Watch the video above to see the music lessons come to life and visit their website for more information.

