Nanu's Hot Chicken finds fast growth with family-owned Nashville-style hot eats

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Nanu's Hot Chicken recently opened its ninth location in the area, this one on Ridge Avenue in Roxborough.

With just over a year under it's wings, the chain is on a roll with its Halal Nashville-style hot chicken sandwiches, sides, and desserts.

Started by a close-knit family from Pakistan, Ikram Rashid and his brothers named it after their youngest brother Adnan -- nicknamed 'Nanu' -- who was born with Down Syndrome.

Heat levels go from mild to reaper, and smoothies cool things down with flavor combos that let you build your own.

Nanu's Hot Chicken | Facebook | Instagram

6151 Ridge Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19128

215-261-2011

